Handprints & Footprints Spotted On Walls Outside Yishun HDB Flat, Residents Lodge Police Report

Residents Alert Police After Noticing Mysterious Handprints & Footprints On Yishun HDB Walls

Last Wednesday (17 May), residents in Yishun were shocked to discover multiple handprints and footprints all over the wall outside their apartment.

They quickly lodged a police report regarding the matter.

The unnerving sight has driven others in the same HDB block to take precautions against future repeat incidents, such as by installing window grilles.

Yishun residents discover handprints & footprints outside HDB flat

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred outside a third-floor flat at Block 675C Yishun Avenue 4.

Its owner, Aaron, shared that his daughter was the one who found the wall outside their kitchen covered in handprints and footprints.

Suspecting that someone had tried to sneak into the house through the kitchen window, she immediately called the police.

It’s not clear when the presumed break-in attempt took place.

Mr Aaron explained that since he and his family were about to move out, he removed the window grilles about three weeks ago.

This, the 52-year-old believes, might have provided the perpetrators with a way to break into his flat.

Fortunately, nothing appeared stolen. The family also has two young children at home, and they were fortunately not harmed.

Mr Aaron had been sleeping on a mattress in the living room, which he assumed deterred the would-be thieves from entering the unit.

“We have lived here for six years and this is the first time anything like this has happened to us,” he told the paper.

Police urge residents to take precautions

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter went down to investigate, they noticed handprints and footprints on the walls outside the fourth, fifth, and 11th floors as well.

Residents on the fourth and fifth floors, such as 72-year-old Ms Lin, were apparently unaware of the situation at first.

She only heard that someone had called the police.

Another resident on the fifth floor, 38-year-old Mr Zeng, expressed his surprise upon hearing the news.

He then decided to install iron grilles on his windows to keep the children at home safe.

In response to queries, police confirmed they received a report and are investigating the matter.

They have also put up notices at various places in the block, including the elevator, instructing residents to take precautions.

This includes installing iron grilles, anti-theft alarms, and security cameras, as well as ensuring all doors and windows are locked before leaving their homes.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.