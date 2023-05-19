Lightning Strikes Traffic Light In Yishun, Impact Sparks Flashes Of Smoke & Fire

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lightning Strikes Traffic Light At Yishun Road Junction

Over the years, Yishun has become the butt of jokes due to the number of bizarre and horrifying things that somehow tend to happen there.

Apparently, even the heavens have something to say about the place.

A video that recently emerged on Facebook shows the moment lightning struck a traffic light in the midst of a downpour.

The location where this stunning yet terrifying sight occurred was revealed to be none other than Yishun.

Camera captures dramatic lightning strike in Yishun

The Singapore Incidents and Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook pages both shared the clip on Friday (19 May).

It appeared to be a dashcam recording from a vehicle that was waiting for the traffic light to turn from red to green.

Judging from the droplets on the windshield and the rapid pattering of rain outside on the damp road, there was quite a heavy downpour at that time.

Then, all of a sudden, a brilliant flash of lightning plunged down from the sky — directly towards the traffic light pole.

The light immediately short-circuited and switched off as the bolt seemingly went up in flames.

What happened after that is unclear as the video cuts off after several dramatic slow-motion replays of the lightning strike.

Incident sparks jabs at Yishun

Of course, netizens — including the admins of the pages that shared the videos — jumped at yet another opportunity to poke fun at Yishun.

“Someone up there really hates Yishun,” read the caption on the Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road post.

On the other hand, the Singapore Incidents page simply remarked, “Only in Yishun, condemned”, with three laughing emojis.

The jokes continued in the comments sections.

One user quipped that even the thunder had gotten tired of waiting so long for the traffic light to turn green.

Another said that at this rate, Yishun can be considered the “Bermuda Triangle”, the notorious urban legend where mysterious happenings take place.

This netizen said that Thor, the mythical god of thunder himself, must be staying in Yishun.

Perhaps more importantly, though, there were those who expressed their relief that nobody was near the traffic light when the lightning struck.

We shudder to think of what might’ve happened if that wasn’t the case.

Hopefully, the traffic light is fully functional again after the incident, for the safety of road users, and so that traffic can flow smoothly.

