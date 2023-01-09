Man Holds Woman Hostage With Knife In Yishun & Gets Arrested By Police, Investigations Ongoing

Police Arrest Man For Holding Woman Hostage With Knife In Yishun Ring Road

On Monday (9 Jan), a man held a woman hostage with a knife in Yishun, holding it to her neck and dragging her to a nearby hawker centre.

Police officers attempted to negotiate with him before eventually restraining him.

They have placed him under arrest, and an investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

Police arrest man for threatening woman with knife in Yishun

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the incident occurred along Yishun Ring Road on 9 Jan morning.

A man had allegedly held a woman hostage with a knife and was later arrested by police officers.

Footage of the incident has also emerged, circulating on social media. A 13-minute Facebook livestream showed the officers negotiating with the man at the void deck of Block 108 as he held the knife to the victim’s neck.

They had tried to calm him down, but all efforts failed as he dragged the woman to a hawker centre at Block 110.

More officers then arrived on the scene. They were said to be armed with bulletproof vests and submachine guns, likely from the Singapore Police Force’s Emergency Response Team.

They surrounded the man before pinning him to the ground, with a bystander’s assistance.

Investigations currently ongoing

Police confirmed that they responded to a call for assistance at 7.35am along Yishun Ring Road, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) confirmed.

A 42-year-old man had taken a 60-year-old woman hostage with a knife. They subsequently arrested him.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused transportation to the hospital. Based on preliminary investigations, neither the man nor the victim knew each other.

Police investigations are ongoing.

