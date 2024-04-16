Shanti Pereira suffers leg injury months before Paris Olympics, will reorganise training schedule

Shanti Pereira sustains leg injury ahead of Paris Olympics

Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira has suffered a leg injury roughly three months before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, also known as Paris 2024.

As a result of the injury, she will not be able to participate in upcoming competitions.

Her coach, Luis Cunha, has also confirmed that he will be working with Singapore Athletics (SA) and the Singapore Sport Institute (SSI) to provide Pereira with the support she needs to recover.

Shanti Pereira to miss competitions due to injury

SA confirmed Shanti Pereira’s leg injury in a press release yesterday (15 April).

Due to the affliction, she will be out of action ahead of the 84th Singapore Open Track & Field Championships and the Diamond League competition in Xiamen and Shanghai.

According to an Instagram post by SA, Pereira had been training at Orlando’s National Training Centre in Florida, United States (US) since early February.

The initial plan was for her and her coach to return to Singapore for the Singapore Open happening from 18 to 19 April.

Pereira was then supposed to head to Europe to prepare for Paris 2024.

However, the “injury blow” has put a spanner in the works.

Coach to reorganise training schedule for Paris 2024

During Pereira’s convalescence, SA and SSI will work with her coach, Luis Cunha, to ensure she has all the support she needs for her recovery.

Cunha will be working closely with SA to re-shuffle the athlete’s training schedule to work towards Paris 2024 instead.

He said in the SA statement that while Pereira’s injury is a “common sport injury”, they will be adapting her competition plans as a precautionary measure.

“She will not be competing at her planned competitions for the next few weeks, including the diamond league meetings. In the meantime, she will train and undergo rehabilitation in Singapore,” he added.

Paris 2024 will be taking place from 26 July to 11 Aug.

Featured image adapted from Chensiyuan on Wikimedia Commons.