Up To 8 People Can Rent 4-Room & Larger HDB Flats From 22 Jan

Occupancy Cap Relaxed For Rent Of Larger HDB Flats & Private Residential Properties

In land-scarce Singapore, finding a home can be a challenge, especially if you’re only looking to rent.

Perhaps aware of the difficulties, the Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Agency (URA) announced that they will be relaxing the occupancy cap for larger flats and private properties from 22 Jan 2024.

This means that up to eight unrelated persons can stay in such properties — an increase from the current limit of six.

The relaxation is temporary, however, with the current end date set for 31 Dec 2026.

Up to 8 people can rent larger HDB flats

In a joint press release today (20 Dec), HDB and URA revealed that they will be increasing the occupancy limit for larger flats and private residential properties.

The move is in light of higher rental demand after they noticed a “sharp increase in residential rents from 2022”.

It will also help Singaporean families who need a place to stay as they await the completion of their new flats.

Instead of the current six, the following housing types will therefore be allowed to house eight unrelated persons:

Four-room and larger HDB flats

Living quarters of HDB commercial properties (equivalent in size to four-room or larger HDB flats)

Larger private residential properties of at least 90sqm

There is no change in the occupancy cap for HDB flats with three or fewer rooms as well as for private properties smaller than 90sqm.

Property owners must apply to increase occupancy

The relaxation of the occupancy cap will only take place from 22 Jan 2024 to 31 Dec 2026.

It also won’t apply automatically to all eligible properties as owners will still need to seek prior approval from the authorities to include additional occupants.

HDB flat owners would need to register with HDB while private residential property owners should do so with URA.

All property owners and their tenants are reminded to adhere to the occupancy cap.

“The authorities will take strict enforcement action against any infringement of the occupancy cap,” the statement warned.

“In the event of serious dis-amenities, the approval or authorisation to rent to up to eight unrelated persons will be revoked or cease.”

It added that an extension of the relaxed occupancy cap will be subject to review as the demand and supply of open market rentals is taken into account.

