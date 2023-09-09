Man Gets BTO Keys After 15 Years Of Marriage, Says It’s About Not Giving Up

42-Year-Old Man Secures Keys To BTO After 4 Children & 15 Years Of Marriage

For most young people in Singapore, getting the keys to their Build-To-Order (BTO) flat is the first step to married life.

One man took an unconventional route, having only secured his 4-room BTO after 15 years of marriage.

The OP expressed his joy and relief in a Facebook post that has since gone viral.

He said the trick is to “keep on going” and never give up.

Got married with no savings & CPF

In a post on 8 Sep, the OP shared that he had just gotten the keys to his BTO — at the ripe age of 42 years old.

He then gave a brief history of his life since getting married.

The OP shared that he and his wife wed when he was 27 years old in 2008.

At the time, though, he claimed he had no savings in his bank and Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts.

The newlyweds then stayed with the wife’s parents for five years before living in a rental flat for the next 10 years.

Unfortunately, their relatives never visited allegedly because of their disgust and disdain towards the couple’s living situation.

Their fortunes took a turn for the better this year, as they had just received the keys to their 4-room BTO flat.

Together with their four children, they can now live comfortably in a house they can call their own.

“Nothing comes easy. Keep on going and don’t give up,” said the OP.

“Most importantly, don’t bother what others think or talk about you.”

Gets BTO at 42 years old for his family

In a Facebook Live, the OP shared that 8 Sep is a day he will remember for the rest of his life.

The OP then dropped a few nuggets of wisdom to inspire those who have been or are in a similar situation.

He said that it doesn’t matter if you weren’t good at school or had a low-paying job. The idea is to just “carry on”.

“Just take me as an example,” said the OP.

After marrying his wife, the OP worked various odd jobs that paid him at most around S$2,000 a month.

From then on, he worked diligently to support his wife and four children, with his oldest now in secondary school.

He then said that if he can make it, others can too.

Thanks to his dedication, his family can now enjoy a space they can truly call home.

Featured image adapted from Lonely Boy SG on Facebook.