Deliveroo & Gojek Join Forces In Partnership, Users Can Get Free Vouchers From Both Platforms

Deliveroo & Gojek Announce Long-Term Partnership On 1 Aug

Ride-hailing app Gojek and delivery platform Deliveroo have announced a long-term partnership agreement in Singapore, the two companies announced today (1 Aug).

Under the new partnership, users of both platforms can get vouchers and discounts by using one or the other.

“Both companies will also work together on joint initiatives that build customer loyalty and create increased earnings opportunities for driver-partners and delivery riders across both platforms,” the press release stated.

Deliveroo & Gojek partnership offers cross-platform perks to users

Users on both platforms can look forward to discounted rides and food.

For example, Gojek passengers who take eight rides in a month can receive S$8 worth of Deliveroo vouchers.

The two vouchers come in S$4 each and can be used with a S$20 minimum spend.

Additionally, all Deliveroo Plus Gold customers in Singapore will receive two ‘20% off’ Gojek vouchers monthly.

You’ll get the vouchers on top of the benefits Deliveroo Plus Gold users already get. This includes free delivery from all restaurants with a minimum order.

You can also purchase co-branded Deliveroo and Gojek voucher packs on the Gojek app.

They’re available in Lite and Standard bundles, with combined savings of up to 34%.

“This partnership is particularly timely in today’s economic climate and in light of rising costs,” the press release noted.

Both companies identified synergies in working with each other

“As two of the leading providers in on-demand services, joining forces with Deliveroo makes a lot of sense for us,” General Manager of Gojek Singapore Lien Choong Luen said.

He noted that the collaboration would bring more benefits to customers and help provide more earnings for driver-partners.

“Ensuring that they can build a sustainable livelihood on our platform will always be a priority for us, and collaborating with like-minded partners, such as Deliveroo, has an important role to play in helping us to achieve that goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jason Parke, who’s General Manager at Deliveroo Singapore, said the platform had identified synergies with Gojek that will bring the mutual goal of “providing convenience, value, and the best service” to its delivery partners.

Gojek started its app in Indonesia in 2015 before expanding to Singapore in 2018. It currently provides ride-hailing services.

Deliveroo entered Singapore in 2015.

Featured image courtesy of Deliveroo and Gojek.