Large Group Of Cyclists Take Up 2 Lanes In Seletar, Caught Beating Red Light

Cyclists Seen Taking Over 2 Lanes At Seletar North Link

In the past, cyclists have landed themselves in trouble with fellow motorists due to their actions on the road.

Such was the case yet again recently, when footage of a group of cyclists in Seletar North Link was posted online.

The cyclists could be seen taking over two lanes along the road and visibly ignoring the traffic lights turning red.

As a result, the cyclists have received a fair amount of backlash for their behaviour.

Cyclists take over 2 lanes in Seletar

According to a post on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, the incident occurred along Seletar North Link on 18 Nov, 7.45am.

The video starts by showing a group of at least 13 cyclists cycling down the street.

Due to the sheer number of bikers, they end up taking over two lanes on the road.

The cyclist also ignored the traffic lights turning red, continuing with their journey despite the signal.

As a result, one of the pedestrians making his way across the crossing seemed displeased with the situation, throwing a hand up in frustration.

Cyclists receive backlash for incident

As of the time of writing, the video has over 22,000 views, many calling the cyclists out for their behaviour.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), cyclists can only ride in five per group within a single file, 10 if riding two abreast.

The video shows the cyclists flouting both of these rules, riding in groups of more than five and failing to stick to a single file.

As a result, a few users said authorities should intervene and prevent these riders from engaging in such behaviour while navigating the street.

One netizen urged LTA to put up signage to warn the cyclists to adhere to the law.

Of course, this isn’t the first time footage of cyclists riding in groups has been under the spotlight.

Back in October, a video of a huge group of cyclists travelling down Woodlands Road gained attention on Facebook, receiving criticism from users online.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.