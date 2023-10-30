Huge Group Of Cyclists Takes Up 2 Lanes At Woodlands, Breaks Bicycle Road Laws

Dozens Of Cyclists Swarm Onto Woodlands Road, Break LTA Laws

Thanks to the actions of a few bad apples, cyclists have become infamous on the roads, drawing the ire of their fellow motorists.

Recently, a gigantic group of cyclists was spotted taking over a road in Woodlands.

A video on Facebook shows dozens of cyclists zooming down Woodlands Road.

They completely took over the first lane of the road and part of the second lane, forcing other vehicles to avoid it.

Such a massive bicycle train breaks laws that put restrictions on the size of cyclist groups on the road.

Cyclists take over Woodlands lanes

An SG Road Vigilante post shows a clip of the group, which was taken from a motorcycle, on 26 Oct at 5.16am.

While the motorcyclist was waiting at a red light on Woodlands Road, a giant group of 50 cyclists turned onto the road.

According to the caption, there were an estimated 50 bicycles, their rear lights blinking like cameras at a concert.

“Wild cyclist[s] appear…” the OP wrote. More and more bicycles flooded in like a torrent.

When the light turned green, the motorcyclist eventually caught up to them.

They kept to the second lane, seeing as the train of cyclists completely took up the leftmost lane.

However, they noticed that the train of bicycles spilt out partially into the second lane.

The motorcyclist then practised defensive driving and veered towards the rightmost lane.

They likened the long line of cyclists to a marathon.

Too many cyclists in one group

By travelling in such a huge group, the cyclists broke on-road bicycle regulations in Singapore.

Ministry of Transport (MOT) laws state that cyclists are limited to five pax per group and should ride in a single file.

On multi-lane roads such as this one, cyclists may ride abreast for a maximum of 10 cyclists in two lines per group.

Different groups also must maintain a distance of 30m from each other.

However, the cyclists in the video formed a giant shapeless chain, making for dangerous conditions for themselves.

The motorcyclist alleged that the cyclists rode in the early morning at 5am so that the police would not notice them.

For breaking the rules, these irresponsible cyclists could face a fine of S$150.

A similar incident took place in September with a large group of cyclists taking over a Chinatown bus lane.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.