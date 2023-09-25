Huge Group Of Cyclists Takes Over Bus Lane At Chinatown, Called Out For Breaking Cycling Laws

Gigantic Line Of Cyclists Allegedly Ride Unsafely At Chinatown, Breaks Rules On Max Group Size

Reckless and inconsiderate cyclists have long caused much drama amongst motorists.

One bad egg alone is enough to bring trouble, so you can only imagine the surprise — and inconvenience — when an enormous group of cyclists appeared along a Chinatown road.

A passenger on a double-decker bus snapped photos of the long trail of cyclists, which completely occupied the bus lane.

Their presence allegedly forced the bus to weave in and out of the bus bay, and they also unsafely cut across lanes.

What they did is against the law as Ministry of Transport (MOT) rules state that on-road cyclists have to keep to groups of no more than five people.

Cyclists spotted hogging bus lane in Chinatown

On Saturday morning (23 Sep) at around 8.45am, an passenger on a double-decker bus spotted a strange sight.

They snapped a few photos and shared them in the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

While cyclists on roads are not an uncommon sight, this was an unusually large group consisting of dozens of cyclists.

They completely seized control of the bus lane, riding in widths of three or even more.

Ahead, a huge cluster of cyclists was waiting at the traffic light.

The OP stated that the location was Eu Tong Sen Street.

When the two groups of cyclists joined together, they formed one long unbroken chain that appeared to stretch about 100m long.

The OP alleged that the cyclists’ occupation of the bus lane forced the bus driver to slow down.

They even claimed that the bus had to weave in and out of the bus lane to avoid hitting the cyclists.

This is because they rode side-by-side instead of in a single file as seen in the photos.

On top of all that, the OP alleged that the cyclist group then cut across three lanes to make a U-turn near Chinatown MRT station.

They deemed the cyclists’ activity as “dangerous” for road users, including themselves.

Cyclists break group size & bus lane rules

It shouldn’t be surprising to hear that what the cyclists did broke on-road bicycle regulations in Singapore.

MOT laws stated that cyclists are limited to five pax per group and should ride in a single file.

On multi-lane roads such as this one, cyclists could ride abreast, for a maximum of 10 cyclists in two lines per group.

Different groups also must maintain a distance of 30m from each other.

As seen in the photos, the cyclists obviously did not stick to 10 a group.

Instead, they all formed one or two gargantuan groups moving in a constant stream.

They also did not cycle in single or double files as much as they did in a shapeless blob.

The incident also took place on Saturday, and the cyclists could be seen riding on a full-day bus lane, which only has exemptions for Sunday and public holidays.

Cyclists are allowed to ride only in single files on bus lanes during operating hours.

For breaking these rules, the irresponsible cyclists could face a fine of S$150.

But more importantly, they also put themselves and other motorists at risk of an accident.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.