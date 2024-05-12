Barrier gate couldn’t detect plate, so car owner manually scans plate

In a viral TikTok video posted by user @ren.rennnnnn, a group of Malaysian men found themselves in a fight against a machine when the automated barrier gate of their condo wouldn’t detect their car plate, leaving them stranded outside the gate.

This was because the barrier seemingly couldn’t locate their car’s uniquely positioned license plate, so they removed it from the bumper in an attempt to manually scan it.

However, even then, the gates remained closed.

You shall not pass

Automated systems have made modern life convenient, but they’ve also led to unexpected new hindrances.

One group of Malaysian friends discovered one of these hindrances when their expensive sports car was barred entry by their condo’s robot gatekeeper.

The car owner, TikTok user @ren.rennnnnn, owns a Toyota Supra with the license plates attached off to the side of its bumper. This proved to be too much of an unconventional placing for a license plate for the automated barrier gate of her condo.

Upon trying to enter the condo, the gate, which couldn’t detect the car’s plate, put on its best Gandalf impression and did not let it pass.

Open sesame

Not wanting to be beaten by a machine, the OP’s group of friends began trying to find ways to get it to open the gate.

In the TikTok post, the men can be seen to have removed the car plate. They brought it over to the barrier gate’s camera, trying to manually scan the plate.

They tried different heights. They even tried walking at the camera in hopes that it’ll think the man is a car with a plate.

Despite the best efforts of the three men on screen, the automated gate did not budge.

Automated solutions, automated problems

Despite the undeniable conveniences new automated systems bring, they are still far from perfect.

While the OP managed to eventually bring her car into the condo, this case shows that some human intervention is still necessary to iron out the wrinkles of new tech.

Also read: Long Queues At JB Checkpoint After Power Outage As Travellers Can’t Use E-Gate Facilities

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ren.rennnnnn on TikTok.