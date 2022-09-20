6 Cross Island MRT Stations Opening By 2032, Reach Clementi From Hougang In 35 Mins

6 Additional Cross Island MRT Stations To Open In Locations Like Jurong Lake & Clementi

In a bid to increase accessibility, Singapore is constantly working on efforts to expand its public transportation network.

The latest update to such a project is the Cross Island Line (CRL), which will soon have more stations connecting the east and west.

Construction on the first phase of the new line began in Pasir Ris, promising to connect commuters to Ang Mo Kio and beyond.

In a press release today (20 Sep), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the commencement of the second phase, which will continue from Bright Hill to Jurong Lake District.

These new stations will cover areas such as Sunset Way and West Coast, which are not currently served by any MRT lines.

Cross Island MRT Phase 2 will extend to Jurong Lake District

According to the LTA, six new stations spanning 15 kilometres will make up the second phase of the CRL.

Likely to be ready sometime in 2032, the six stations include:

Turf City

King Albert Park

Maju

Clementi

West Coast

Jurong Lake District

King Albert Park and Clementi will be interchange stations, with the former connecting to the Downtown Line and the latter connecting to the East-West Line.

Construction for these new stations will begin in 2023. Additionally, the LTA will review the bus services in the surrounding areas to optimise connectivity all around.

Travel from Hougang to Clementi in 30 minutes

To better contextualise the idea of the increased connectivity, the LTA produced an infographic showing the time saved with these new stations.

For example, a student travelling from Hougang to Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) can save up to 30 minutes in their commute, down from 65 minutes via the current fastest route.

With the CRL, a trip from Jurong Lake District to Pasir Ris Central comes up to just under an hour – at 55 minutes – which is 20 minutes less than the 75 minutes they presently take.

The biggest time savings, however, will be the trip from West Coast to Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2, which shaves off at least 40 minutes from the current route.

West Coast residents finally have an MRT station of their own

This new line will give us new travel options when making the trek east or west.

Finally, residents of West Coast can rejoice as they finally get an MRT station to call their own.

Over in the Northeast, with more families setting up homes there, this new route will also give them more options to travel around Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority – We Keep Your World Moving on Facebook and Google Maps.