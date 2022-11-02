14-Year-Old Boy Hit By BMW In Punggol Passes Away After 3 Weeks In Hospital

Teenage Boy Involved In Punggol Car Accident Passes Away

A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a BMW car in Punggol last month has passed away, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Following the accident which left him unconscious, the teenager spent over three weeks in the hospital.

The driver was promptly arrested and investigations are still ongoing.

Boy involved in Punggol accident passes away on 2 Nov

ST reported today (2 Nov) that the boy has passed away after more than three weeks in the hospital.

The collision, which happened on 10 Oct, sent the boy flying roughly 10 metres away.

The impact shattered the windscreen of the BMW, which had allegedly run a red light.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim appeared to be in pain and was “fighting for his life”.

He fell unconscious and an ambulance quickly conveyed him to the hospital.

Police investigations ongoing

Police also managed to arrest the 24-year-old driver for dangerous driving causing hurt.

However, as of the time of writing, there are no updates as to the consequences he may face.

Investigations are apparently ongoing.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the victim’s family. May they find justice for the tragedy that claimed his life.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

