11-Year-Old Boy Injured After Getting Hit By Car In Sengkang, Driver Assisting With Investigations

Man Assisting Police With Investigations After Car Accident Involving Boy In Sengkang

On 16 Nov, an 11-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a car in Sengkang while crossing the road.

The incident took place at Compassvale Drive at around 2.38 pm yesterday.

A 61-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations, according to Shin Min Daily News.

A nearby resident, Mr Xu, told Shin Min Daily News that he heard cries and found out that a boy was lying on the road with blood on his face.

People who were close by went over to render help, he said.

After five to 10 minutes, an ambulance arrived. The boy was stretched in, and then taken to the hospital.

Mr Xu also said that a red car was parked close by, and a male driver got out of the car to check on the situation. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

There is a bus stop near the accident site, and it is believed that the boy was crossing the road to take the bus.

Police told Shin Min Daily News that an 11-year-old boy was taken conscious to the hospital after an accident involving a passer-by and a car.

The boy was taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, SCDF said.

