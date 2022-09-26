Wild Boar Stuck In Sengkang Road Divider Was Euthanised, It Suffered Multiple Injuries: NParks

Wild Boar Stuck In Sengkang Road Divider Was In Poor Condition & Euthanised Humanely, Says NParks

In a TikTok video posted last week, a wild boar was seen comically stuck between the bars of a road divider in Sengkang.

While National Parks Board (NParks) officers managed to come to the animal’s aid, its subsequent fate was uncertain.

Unfortunately, NParks has confirmed that the wild boar was euthanised.

This was because the animal had sustained multiple injuries.

NParks responds to stuck wild boar

In a statement sent to MS News on Monday (26 Sep), NParks said they responded to the incident last Wednesday (21 Sep) at around 6pm.

They found the wild boar stuck in a road divider along Punggol Road, next to Block 231 Compassvale Walk.

A TikTok video taken by a witness at the scene showed NParks officers helping the boar break free from the road divider.

Wild boar euthanised as it was in poor condition

They did this by sedating the boar with a tranquiliser dart before freeing it from the railing, NParks said.

It was then assessed on site by an NParks veternarian, and unfortunately found to be in poor condition.

The poor animal’s multiple injuries were likely sustained during its attempts to free itself from the road divider, they added.

Thus, it was euthanised humanely, on welfare grounds.

Animal spotted running in Sengkang

Last week, another video surfaced on Facebook showing a wild boar running in a carefree manner on the road divider along Rivervale Drive in Sengkang.

According to the caption of the video, this took place near Block 124 Rivervale Drive.

If so, this could be footage of its last run.

Public reminded not to handle wild animals

In their statement, NParks also reminded the public not to handle injured wild animals on their own.

Instead, they may call NParks for urgent cases of wildlife that need rescuing.

Their Animal Response Centre hotline at 1800-476-1600 is open 24 hours.

Sad ending for wild boar

While many netizens would’ve found it funny to see the boar being stuck in the road divider, it’s not so funny now that we know it was euthanised.

Hopefully, the poor thing didn’t suffer too painfully before its life was ended.

Though its last moments were very eventful indeed, it’s sad that they had to end this way.

