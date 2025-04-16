‘Parenting is tough’: PAP’s new face David Hoe opens up about experience with preterm birth, touches netizens’ hearts

New face David Hoe joins PAP’s Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC slate, shares ‘raw

A new face in the upcoming General Election (GE), David Hoe has officially joined the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting Jurong East-Bukit Batok Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

The 37-year-old’s candidacy was confirmed on Monday (14 April).

He joins a heavyweight team anchored by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, alongside Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai, Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, and former chairman of PAP’s Hougang division Lee Hong Chuang.

New PAP face reflects on newborn son’s preterm birth

In a video uploaded on Wednesday (16 Apr) on his TikTok account, Mr Hoe shared a candid moment of finally being able to carry his newborn son and bring him home.

“Today is a special day,” he wrote in the post caption.

The video began with Mr Hoe sitting at a coffee shop and saying, “Parenting is tough”.

He then opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he and his wife faced after their baby was born prematurely.

“Reading whatever was online just made it more difficult,” Mr Hoe recounted. However, he said it was made better through the support they received from their families and friends.

His wish for all parents is to find strength in community, as he did.

“Friends who had similar experiences reached out to share their stories, and their encouragement helped me stay grounded and to keep going.”

He also shared that his personal experience had made him reflect on how to provide more support for parents facing unexpected preterm births.

“The emotions are real, and while I had people to lean on, I can’t help but wonder — what about those who don’t?” He reflected.

Ending his post, he said he hopes to “keep building a Singapore where families feel supported at every step”.

Netizens heartened by ‘raw & candid’ video

Ahead of GE, Mr Hoe has been actively engaging with the public on TikTok, where he posts about parenting, his community work, and his personal journey.

In one video that’s racked up over 44,000 views and 170 comments since 13 April, he shared a heartfelt introduction to his life.

He revealed that he scored 110 for his PSLE and entered the Normal Technical stream, growing up with separated parents.

Despite these challenges, he rose to become an educator and now a political candidate — drawing admiration for his humility and grit.

Many netizens were heartened by his content, commending him for being genuine.

One user said that he was inspiring, and shared their similar pathway.

Another noted that the country should have MPs who come from humble backgrounds and who can relate to all people.

“Loving the super raw and candid content”, one netizen wrote. “Thank you for sharing this moment”.

Featured image adapted from @davidhoesg on Instagram and @davidhoesg on TikTok.