‘It’s not easy being a plus-sized female artiste’: Xixi Lim gives emotional speech after winning 1st Star Awards trophy

Xixi Lim wins first Star Awards trophy for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes

Actress and television personality Xixi Lim walked away with her first-ever trophy at the 2024 Star Awards yesterday (21 April).

The 36-year-old emerged as one of the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes, much to her surprise.

While delivering her acceptance speech, she touched on the struggles of being a plus-sized female artiste.

Xixi Lim dashes from backstage after hearing of win

During the award presentation for her category on Sunday (21 April) night, Lim was backstage hosting a live commentary.

Little did she know that she would win just moments later. Upon the announcement, she dashed to the theatre.

Following hot on her heels was her assistant, holding the train of her dress.

In the background, the award presenters could be heard urging Lim to slow down and catch her breath.

Shares struggles of being a plus-sized female artiste

Upon receiving her trophy, Lim looked visibly overwhelmed with emotions, exclaiming, “I’m up here now!”

She then took a short pause and said that she told herself that she would not “ugly cry” as she only had a minute to speak. Moreover, she was still out of breath after her run.

During her speech, Lim expressed her gratitude to her supporters. “It’s really not easy being a plus-sized female artiste,” she admitted.

In 2022, the TV personality revealed in an interview with 8days.sg that due to her insecurity over being plus-sized, it took her a long time to get to where she was. Nasty comments from netizens also hurt her deeply.

Although she still feels affected by these messages today, she uses her platform meaningfully to encourage others to love themselves, Lim shared with Dasmond Koh on the show ‘Das What They Said’.

Thanks Basic Model’s founder for believing in her

Among her list of special mentions was Bonita Ma, the founder and head booker of Basic Models Management.

The local modelling agency’s catalogue includes plus-sized models, with Lim being one of three.

“When no one believed in me, it was really her who did,” Lim said. “Every year she has a headache styling me.”

Before ending her speech, Lim encouraged the audience to believe in themselves.

She then concluded by gleefully exclaiming,

I am Xixi, I am perfect the way I am!

Featured image adapted from Entertainment – Mediacorp on YouTube and Basic Models.