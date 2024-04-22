Marcus Chin sings acceptance speech to thank supporters during Star Awards

Marcus Chin sings acceptance speech during Star Awards

Yesterday (22 April) marked the 2024 Star Awards, Mediacorp’s annual ceremony to honour and celebrate local talent.

Amid the celebrations, some award-winners were determined to leave the stage with a lasting impression — and Marcus Chin was one of them.

Clinching an award for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste category, the 70-year-old actor-presenter delivered his acceptance speech with a song.

Marcus Chin opened Star Awards speech with mesmerising tune

With decades of experience under his belt, it’s no surprise that the veteran star could enchant the audience with a tune.

Chin, who’s also a getai performer and radio host, used to be a highly sought-after host and singer in the region during the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Still, singing one’s acceptance speech is something quite unusual.

Once Chin received his award, he opened his speech crooning: “My heart is very happy.”

“This award is finally in my hands,” he added. He was singing to the tune of a Mandarin oldie, Under the Banyan Tree.

In fact, this is Chin’s fourth consecutive Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award.

Weaved in his appreciation to his supporters within his song

With another tune, he also expressed appreciation to his supporters, with special mentions to some of them.

Particularly, Chin thanked Mediacorp’s CEO Tham Loke Kheng, teasing that she was still his godmother. This invited cheer and laughter from the audience and Tham herself.

He also gave a shoutout to King Kong Media Production, a media company founded by local actor Mark Lee. “Mark Lee is my boss,” he sang.

Adding to his mentions were listeners of radio station LOVE 97.2FM, which he appears on as a DJ.

He also didn’t forget to thank those who have been supporting him on the long-running talent show Golden Age Talentime, or Huang Jin Nian Hua.

Finally, Chin brought up his partner, whom he addressed as “the woman behind [him]”.

“This honour belongs to me and you,” he ended his speech singing.

In January, the star revealed that he met his girlfriend while filming Golden Age Talentime. The pair has reportedly been together for more than a decade.

Featured image adapted from @marcus.chenjianbin on Instagram and @channelnewsasia on TikTok.