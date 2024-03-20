S’porean actress Chantalle Ng will take her top 5 Star Awards voters on a lunch date

Actress Chantalle Ng offers lunch date for top 5 Star Awards voters

Singaporean actress Chantalle Ng has received two nominations for this year’s Star Awards, an annual awards ceremony hosted by Mediacorp celebrating Singapore’s local artistes.

The nominations are for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste and the Best Couple Pairing (CP) categories. For the second category, she has been nominated alongside Singaporean actor Desmond Tan.

Perhaps in hopes of enticing people to vote, Ng is offering a lunch date for the top five fans who vote for her in the respective categories.

Actress Chantalle Ng offers lunch date for Star Awards voters

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (19 March), Ng shared about the offer for the top five voters who support her in the Star Awards.

“Happy to have been nominated for Top 10 and Best CP with Desmond Tan,” she said, adding:

I’ve decided to hold an exclusive lunch with my top 5 supporters this Star Awards.

More details are available on her official fan club account.

“Let’s chant for a better future with Chantalle, vote for me,” Ng urged her followers.

Fans must send screen recording of vote to stand a chance

According to Ng’s official fan club account, fans must send a screen recording of their vote for Ng in each category to @votingmessenger on Telegram.

Here are the instructions for fans who’d like to stand a chance at winning:

Start recording from the email log-in page.

Vote 10 times with each account for the Top 10 and once for the Best CP category. Mediacorp accepts votes from multiple accounts each day.

Make sure the time on your screen is visible in the video.

Those in the top five among voters for Ng in the categories will win a spot on the lunch date with her. The actress will select the venue of the gathering.

Featured image adapted from @chantalleng on Instagram and @chantallesclub on Instagram.


