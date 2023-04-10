Das DD Named Best Rising Star, First Indian To Win Performance Accolade At Star Awards

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Das DD Is The Best Rising Star At This Year’s Star Awards

Singaporean actor and content creator Dharmadasa D Dharamahsena, aka Das DD, has made history by scooping the Best Rising Star trophy at Star Awards 2023.

He won for his work as the host of the variety web series ‘#JustSwipeLah’ at the ceremony on Sunday (10 Apr).

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) notes that the 33-year-old actor is the first Indian to be nominated for and win a performance award at the show, which spotlights local Chinese entertainment.

Historic win at Star Awards

Das was nominated alongside his ‘#JustSwipeLah’ co-host Jernelle Oh.

Other nominees for the Best Rising Star were Jarrell Huang, Kiki Lim, and Joey Pink.

Even before his victory, Das had already made history by being the first Indian to be nominated for a performance-based Star Award. The win just made the deal even sweeter.

The only other actor of Indian descent to win at the Star Awards, which was established in 1994, was Gurmit Singh.

He made it into the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes five times between 2002 and 2007. However, this award is not a performance category as it is decided by public votes.

Das DD moved to tears by the win

In his acceptance speech, Das DD was moved to tears as expressed his shock.

When he accepted his prize, he quipped, “I’m so shocked, I can’t even speak Chinese anymore!”

He went on to thank his crew from ‘#JustSwipeLah’ and the producers who believed in him to host a Mandarin programme.

“I really admire all of you! If I were you, I wouldn’t have picked myself!” he exclaimed.

He also expressed his gratitude to his fans and friends.

The actor, who can speak English, Mandarin, Malay, and Tamil, explained that they are the ones who pick him up when he does not feel confident in himself.

In a touching gesture, Das DD paid tribute to his mother and thanked her for being there for him.

“I did not want to give up, and she did not force me to give up. She persevered with me until now.”

We send our heartfelt congratulations to Das and all the other winners at this year’s Star Awards.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @dasdyl on Instagram.