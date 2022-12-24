Jackson Wang Invites Glenn Yong To Dressing Room After Concert, They Then Party At Marquee

Jackson Wang Surprises Local Actor Glenn Yong With Dressing Room Hug, They End Up Partying At Marquee

In case you didn’t know, K-pop star Jackson Wang is back in town and eliciting the buzz that only true megastars can create.

For some reason, he always seems to do the unexpected (in a good way) and this time he surprised local actor and singer Glenn Yong by inviting him to his dressing room out of the blue.

The pair then ended up partying the night away at hot nightspot Marquee.

Jackson Wang invites Glenn Yong backstage after concert

Glenn, known for acting as a tough sergeant in Jack Neo’s “Ah Girls Go Army”, related the surreal encounter in an Instagram post on Saturday (24 Dec).

The pair had met at an event on 22 Dec, and Glenn also attended Jackson’s concert on Friday (23 Dec), where the pop star unexpectedly climbed to the upper floor to meet fans up close.

After the concert, Glenn was going to go home but the night contained further shocks for him.

He unexpectedly received a call asking him to go backstage — turns out that the man himself wanted to meet him.

Jackson Wang hugs him, says he wants to hang out

Thinking it was a prank at first, Glenn went anyway — how could he not?

When he entered Jackson’s dressing room, he received a hug and the greatest compliment anyone could probably pay him.

The internationally famous star said he’s seen Glenn’s work and likes it. So, he wants to hang out.

At this point, any living human being would have their mind suitably blown.

They end up living it up at Marquee

Of course, Glenn’s night wouldn’t end there.

He shared a few videos of the new best friends living it up at Marquee.

They even ended up dancing together on the bar top.

Judging from their interactions and chemistry, one would think the duo have known each other forever.

Sounds like it was an unforgettable night indeed for Glenn.

Jackson has always been my inspiration: Glenn

The meeting with Jackson apparently meant more to Glenn than just hanging out with a superstar.

He said Jackson has always been his inspiration.

Glenn has even received many comments that he has an uncanny resemblance to Jackson.

Thus, it “meant the world” to hear his approval of his work.

This has obviously given him the confidence to dream of bigger things, as he said,

I really hope that I can be a Singapore represent as an artiste and put us on the global stage one day.

Living one’s best life

Seeing somebody meet their idol and live their best life is always touching.

Whether or not Jackson knew beforehand that Glenn held him in such high regard, it’s still very cool that he reached out to him like that.

Hopefully, their budding friendship will further encourage Glenn to scale greater heights in his career.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Glenn Yong on Instagram and Instagram.