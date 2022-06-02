Marquee S’pore Nightclub To Reopen On 1 Jul, Reservations & Walk-Ins Possibly Welcome

Marquee Nightclub To Reopen On 1 Jul After 2-Year Hiatus

Amongst all nightlife establishments, Marquee nightclub stands out from the rest with its unique features such as an indoor Ferris wheel and carnival slide.

It is also currently the largest nightclub in Singapore.

Therefore, many people will be happy to know that the nightlife venue will be reopening on 1 Jul.

In order to ensure the personal safety of guests, the usual safe management measures (SMMs) for indoor settings will apply.

Marquee Nightclub to reopen after two years

On Thursday (2 Jan), Marquee Singapore announced on their Facebook page that they will be reopening their doors to clubbers on 1 Jul.

According to their website, the nightclub operates from 10pm to 6am on Fridays, Saturdays, and the eve of public holidays.

Details regarding ticket purchases are currently unavailable, though Lifestyle Asia reports that they’ll be available “later this month”.

Marquee will also reportedly welcome reservations and walk-ins, depending on table availability.

SMMs will continue to apply

While we may be excited to start partying in Marquee again, it’s important to keep ourselves safe too.

Therefore, the usual SMMs imposed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) will apply when the nightclub reopens.

This means that guests have to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) at least 24 hours before entering.

Furthermore, patrons should be fully vaccinated, medically ineligible for vaccination, or have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 180 days in order to gain entry.

Everyone is also expected to wear a mask unless they’re eating or drinking.

Staye safe while having fun

With the reopening of Singapore’s biggest nightclub, we’re sure that many are excited to enjoy nightlife in full force.

However, we should also prioritise our safety while having fun.

Therefore, remember to adhere to the SMMs so everyone can have a good time while staying safe.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.