ICA Advises Land Travellers To M’sia To Expect Delays During Hari Raya Haji Weekend

Travellers To Malaysia Should Prepare For Delays During Hari Raya Haji

In view of the upcoming Hari Raya Haji, MRT and bus services have been extended so that people can enjoy their celebrations.

However, given that it’s a long weekend with many people eager to spend quality time with their loved ones, some inconveniences are inevitable.

On Wednesday (6 Jul), the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) informed the public that those looking to visit Malaysia during Hari Raya Haji should expect delays due to heavy traffic.

They also advised travellers to prepare and adjust their plans, where possible, to avoid getting stuck in traffic congestion.

Land travellers to Malaysia should expect delays during Hari Raya Haji weekend

According to a media release by ICA, the traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints has increased gradually since the reopening of the borders.

They expect this to continue during the coming Hari Raya Haji weekend from Friday (8 Jul) to Monday (11 Jul).

They drew reference to previous public holiday weekends to illustrate the projected travel volume.

For example, there were 224,000 travellers per day during the Vesak Day weekend and 149,000 per day on Good Friday weekend. This peaked at a volume of 282,000 from 1 to 3 Jul.

During the Hari Raya Haji long weekend in 2019, those departing and arriving via the land checkpoints faced waiting times of up to four hours before clearing immigration.

Furthermore, some of the immigration car booths at Woodlands Checkpoint have been undergoing upgrading since 6 Jun and will not be operational.

Therefore, travellers are advised to factor in additional travel times during peak hours:

Travellers can prepare for delays by planning ahead

ICA has suggested some ways travellers can prepare for the delays:

Motorists should check the traffic situation at checkpoints through LTA’s One Motoring website, ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, or Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) installed along the BKE and AYE respectively.

Travellers can opt for alternative modes of transport, such as cross-border bus services or shuttle train services.

Travellers should ensure: Their passports have remaining validity of six months or more. Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passports will have to transfer their Re-Entry Permit (REP) to the new passport. Long-term pass (LTP) holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) of any change in their passport particulars. Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), LTA approval email and Autopass card. All short-term visitors, including in-principle approval holders, are required to submit their Singapore Arrival Card (SGAC) with health declaration within three days prior to their arrival in Singapore.



Furthermore, they are reminded that some Covid-19 regulations are still in place. Visitors to Malaysia who are not fully vaccinated will receive a seven-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) via the email address provided in their SGAC declaration.

Hope everyone will have a pleasant Hari Raya Haji despite delays

Unfortunately, it is inevitable that there will be high traffic at the checkpoints during the special holiday.

After all, many are looking forward to celebrating the occasion and spending time with their loved ones.

Hopefully, travellers will not let this minor hindrance prevent them from enjoying it.

Featured image adapted from Pinterest.