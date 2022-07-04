MRT & Bus Services To Be Extended On Hari Raya Haji Eve, Most Will Run Past Midnight

MRT & Bus Services To Extend Hours On Hari Raya Haji Eve

Hari Raya Haji is a day for Muslim families to visit each other and celebrate the occasion.

Since it is a significant festival that marks the end of ‘hajj’, most would love to spend more time with their loved ones.

Thankfully, they can now do so without worrying about not being able to catch public transport.

SMRT announced that they would extend the operating hours of their MRT and bus services on Hari Raya Haji Eve.

SMRT extends operating hours on all MRT lines & bus services

According to SMRT’s Facebook post, they would be extending services for all their MRT lines on Hari Raya Haji Eve, which falls on a Saturday (9 Jul).

The MRT lines managed by SMRT are:

North-South Line (red)

East-West Line (green)

Circle Line (yellow)

Thomson East-Coast Line (brown)

Here’s a schedule of the final departure timings:

If you are travelling by bus on 9 Jul night, fret not.

The bus services under SMRT will also extend their operating hours to cater to transport demands.

The extended timings are till 1.20am (Bukit Panjang Interchange), 1.25am (Woodlands Interchange), and 1.40am (Choa Chu Kang Interchange).

Extending timings for SBS Transit MRT & bus services

SBS Transit has also released its revised timings for this Saturday night.

Here are the last train timings for the Downtown Line interchange stations.

The last train timings at interchange stations on the North-East Line are below.

All SBS bus services will be extended past midnight, with the latest bus, 974A, from Opp Choa Chu Kang station, at 1.40am.

If you’re taking a Tower Transit bus home, you can take note of the following extended timings.

Enjoy your Hari Raya Haji Eve fuss-free

Thanks to the extended MRT and bus services, those wanting to spend more time with their family on a special day can do so without worrying about transport.

But if you’re staying out late anyway, there are always the trusty cab drivers we can rely on.

MS News wishes the Muslim community a joyous and blissful Hari Raya Haji this weekend.

