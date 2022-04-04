Singapore Nightclubs & Discos Fully Reopening On 19 Apr

For over 2 years, avid partygoers in Singapore had to miss out on soaking up the nightlife and dancing in clubs due to the pandemic.

But come 19 Apr, a new dawn awaits. All nightlife businesses are set to reopen fully, including nightclubs and discotheques.

However, visitors need to produce a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) result before entering the premises and follow safe management measures.

Nightclubs & discos fully reopening on 19 Apr

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 19 Apr reopening was announced by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

However, as expected, the reopening comes with a set of requirements to follow.

But all the nightlife establishments have to follow the safe management measures imposed on food and beverage outlets, retail liquor establishments, and live performances, whichever is applicable.

The safe management measures are as follows:

Group sizes of up to 10 fully vaccinated people

All partygoers have to wear a mask indoors

Have to maintain safe distancing of at least 1m when taking off masks

Large events to have capacity limits of 75% with no more than 1,000 people

Partygoers need to undergo supervised ART tests if the place has dancing activities

Should there be breaches, authorities will take enforcement action. The business involved will also be liable for the issuance of a Notice of Composition (NOC) and closure order.

Partygoers need to produce a negative ART

Before you start making your way to the venues, you’ll have to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) at least 24 hours before entering the premises.

MTI and MHA said patrons must get tested before the start of their visit.

Additionally, the ART has to be supervised by a test provider approved by the Ministry of Health. If they want to book an appointment beforehand, they can do so here.

Only then can they step into the premises and join the dancing activities.

Have good fun but adhere to safe management measures

The reopening of nightlife businesses would surely be good news for all partygoers who enjoyed singing and dancing with their friends during pre-Covid days.

However, do remember to adhere to the safety management measures and practise social responsibility when you visit your favourite nightclubs soon.

