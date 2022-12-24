Jackson Wang Climbs To Upper Floor Of S’pore Indoor Stadium, Gets Close With Screaming Fans

Jackson Wang Climbs Up To Fans On Upper Floor Of Singapore Indoor Stadium

Whenever he’s on our shores, K-pop star Jackson Wang never fails to steal the spotlight, often for his kindness or extravagant gestures for fans. His antics at his concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night (23 Dec) were no different.

While most performers may walk around the venue where possible, they often don’t go too far for security reasons.

Jackson, however, brushed all those reservations aside and literally climbed up to the upper floor to join fans there.

Expectedly, he was greeted by screaming fans who probably couldn’t believe that they had direct access to him.

Jackson Wang thrills crowd at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Being the master entertainer that he is, there’s no surprise that Jackson delivered an electrifying performance during his Magic Man concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (23 Dec) night.

Some lucky fans got their one-on-one time with the star on stage, but the biggest surprise probably came for several others on the upper floor of the venue.

Usually quite far away from the stage and the artiste, concertgoers there got the shock of their lives when Jackson approached their area.

Video clips circulating online show him climbing over some railings as fans crowded around and helped him get up there safely.

The moment he climbed over completely, fangirls swarmed around the star and screamed enthusiastically.

A longer clip on Twitter shows security personnel climbing up hastily after him, perhaps rushing to offer protection.

But the smooth and confident star evidently didn’t need help, as he seemingly asked for space as more officials began surrounding him.

He later climbed down on his own, refusing assistance, while security personnel formed a sort of human barricade around him.

After making his way back to the ground safely, Jackson ran towards fans there instead, with more security personnel rushing after him.

While the fangirls were no doubt screaming at the top of their lungs, the staff were probably panting from all the chasing.

It’s safe to say that everybody had their breaths taken away in one way or another.

Always going the extra mile for his fans

Despite his immense fame and success, Jackson has proven time and again that he remains humble and gracious towards his supporters.

Seeing how thoughtful and kind he almost always has been, one can understand why he has a legion of loyal fans.

Here’s hoping we’ll see him back on our shores soon, so more fans will get the chance to meet him.

