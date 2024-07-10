Man heading towards S’pore allegedly jumps into sea from Second Link Bridge in M’sia, search operations ongoing

Man allegedly jumps into sea from Second Link Bridge

A man had allegedly jumped into the Johor Strait from the Second Link Bridge on Wednesday (10 July) at around 7am.

According to Oriental Daily, the man is 45-year-old Jivanandan (transliterated) from Pahang, Malaysia. However, his identity is yet to be officially confirmed.

As of writing, search operations are underway to find the man.

Man was headed towards Singapore

According to witnesses, a tan-skinned man got off his motorcycle, climbed onto the railings, and jumped into the sea at around 7am, reported New Straits Times.

District Fire and Rescue Department Operation Commander Ishak Noh said they received the emergency call at 7.17am, alerting them to the incident at Km10 of the Second Link bridge heading towards Singapore.

“According to witnesses’ statements, the man leapt off the bridge. His motorcycle was found on the side of the bridge,” Mr Noh also stated.

Search ongoing for motorcyclist

The Johor Fire and Rescue Department has issued a statement saying they are still searching for the 45-year-old male motorcycle rider who fell into the sea, reported Oriental Daily.

However, the motorcyclist’s identity has yet to be confirmed, the fire and rescue team added.

Also read: S’porean motorcyclist dies after colliding with car when making U-turn near Tuas Second Link

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily