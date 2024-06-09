S’porean motorcyclist dies after colliding with car when making U-turn near Tuas Second Link

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with car making U-turn near Tuas Second Link

A Singaporean motorcyclist died after colliding with another car making a U-turn near Tuas Second Link in Gelang Patah.

The motorcycle was seen on fire after the accident. The fire continued burning even after the police arrived at the scene.

After the accident, the victim’s girlfriend posted several messages on social media mourning his death.

“Goodbye for now. When my time comes, we will reunite. I love you,” she said.

Motorcycle thrown approximately 20 metres

Sin Chew Daily reported that a 31-year-old Singaporean man was riding a motorcycle to work when he collided with another car near Tuas Second Link in Gelang Patah at around midnight on Saturday (8 June).

The victim was reportedly thrown approximately 20 metres away from his motorcycle and died from several injuries, according to Shin Min Daily News.

However, the car’s 33-year-old driver and a 40-year-old passenger were unharmed.

After receiving the report at around 12am, a fire truck and seven firefighters from the Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene.

Following investigations, police found that the motorcycle lost control and collided with the car while it was making a U-turn on the expressway.

The rescue operation lasted about an hour before it ended at 1.16am.

Motorcycle caught on fire after crash

The motorcycle also caught on fire after the crash, which continued burning until the police arrived.

Several drivers stopped by the roadside to watch, with some standing next to the body to check on the victim.

A long traffic jam also ensued due to the accident.

Girlfriend mourns his death on social media

Shin Min Daily News reported that the motorcyclist’s girlfriend posted several messages mourning his death.

“Goodbye for now. When my time comes, we will reunite. I love you,” the girlfriend posted after the accident.

“I never thought this would be our last official ride together. I thought I could protect you from fate, but I could only delay it. You are free now. Go ride all the motorcycles you ever dreamed of,” the girlfriend said in another post with a photo.

She also shared a picture of their backs with a caption that read: “I wish more people had taken photos of us.”

Also read: 26-year-old motorcyclist dies after colliding with lorry on PIE



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily and Oriental Daily News.