Motorised tricycle catches fire in Philippines, water delivery vehicle happens to pass by & puts out flames

Motorised tricycle erupts in flames, water delivery vehicle assists in extinguishing fire

A motorised tricycle suddenly caught fire on a road in the Philippines as the rider was attempting to kickstart it.

Fortunately, a passing water delivery vehicle came to the rescue, helping to put out the flames.

Water deliverymen douse fire with filtered water

CCTV footage of the incident, shared on Facebook, shows the tricycle driver trying to restart the vehicle, which had stalled in the middle of the road, when it unexpectedly ignited.

The driver and his passenger swiftly fled the vehicle, narrowly escaping as the fire quickly consumed it.

Coincidentally, a vehicle carrying gallons of drinking water passed by the intersection just moments later.

Without hesitation, the two deliverymen used several containers of filtered water — intended for customers — to help put out the blaze.

Residents also arrived with buckets of water, and a community official soon followed, using an extinguisher to put out the remaining flames.

Netizens praise deliverymen for their quick response

The community official, Joey Lacson, praised the deliverymen for their swift action, which played a crucial role in controlling the fire before it reached the tricycle’s gas tank, potentially preventing an explosion.

He also mentioned that the deliverymen expressed their willingness to pay their boss for the water they used, as long as they could help.

Netizens commended both the deliverymen and the local residents for immediately stepping in to extinguish the fire without hesitation.

Many encouraged locals to support the water delivery business and hoped the owner would recognise the dedication and kindness of their staff.

Others highlighted the perfect timing of the water delivery vehicle passing by just moments after the tricycle ignited.

