Motorised tricycle catches fire in Philippines, water delivery vehicle happens to pass by & puts out flames

International Latest News

The deliverymen said they were willing to pay their boss for the water, as long as they could help.

By - 3 Apr 2025, 12:14 pm

Motorised tricycle erupts in flames, water delivery vehicle assists in extinguishing fire

A motorised tricycle suddenly caught fire on a road in the Philippines as the rider was attempting to kickstart it.

Fortunately, a passing water delivery vehicle came to the rescue, helping to put out the flames.

Water deliverymen douse fire with filtered water

CCTV footage of the incident, shared on Facebook, shows the tricycle driver trying to restart the vehicle, which had stalled in the middle of the road, when it unexpectedly ignited.

tricycle flames water delivery (1)

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

The driver and his passenger swiftly fled the vehicle, narrowly escaping as the fire quickly consumed it.

Coincidentally, a vehicle carrying gallons of drinking water passed by the intersection just moments later.

Without hesitation, the two deliverymen used several containers of filtered water — intended for customers — to help put out the blaze.

tricycle flames water delivery (4)

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

Residents also arrived with buckets of water, and a community official soon followed, using an extinguisher to put out the remaining flames.

tricycle flames water delivery (2)

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

Netizens praise deliverymen for their quick response

The community official, Joey Lacson, praised the deliverymen for their swift action, which played a crucial role in controlling the fire before it reached the tricycle’s gas tank, potentially preventing an explosion.

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

He also mentioned that the deliverymen expressed their willingness to pay their boss for the water they used, as long as they could help.

Netizens commended both the deliverymen and the local residents for immediately stepping in to extinguish the fire without hesitation.

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

Many encouraged locals to support the water delivery business and hoped the owner would recognise the dedication and kindness of their staff.

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

Others highlighted the perfect timing of the water delivery vehicle passing by just moments after the tricycle ignited.

Source: Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook

Featured image adapted from Barangay Martirez del ’96 on Facebook.

