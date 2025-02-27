2 men in M’sia jump into flames to save cats after fire erupts at shelter

2 men praised for rescuing cats from shelter fire

Two men in Johor, Malaysia have been hailed for their bravery after rescuing several cats from a shelter consumed by flames.

A 27-second video recently shared by TikTok user @karlzidane shows the men in action as they work to save the cats.

At the beginning of the video, one man is seen climbing a fence to enter the burning shelter.

He searches through the debris and throws what appear to be cat cages to safety.

The sound of meowing can be heard in the background.

A moment later, the second man rushes in to help drag a cage away from the fire.

“Salute to this brother. It’s heartbreaking, so many cats in those cages,” the caption reads.

In another video, the men can be seen trying to put out the fire by spraying water with hoses.

Owner was away for family matters

Once the video was posted, many netizens flocked to the comments to thank the heroic men for their efforts to save the cats.

One netizen, claiming to be the shelter owner, explained her absence during the incident.

She said that she had to rush back to the village as her nephew had tragically died in a road accident on the same afternoon.

When someone asked if all the animals could be saved, one user responded, sharing that 19 cats survived, 16 tragically perished, and one was still missing.

Additionally, one cat had to be hospitalised due to severe injuries.

However, they reassured everyone that a kind doctor had come to treat all the surviving cats.

Investigation underway to determine cause of fire

According to Malaysian news outlet The Rakyat Post (TRP), an officer from the Johor Bahru Fire and Rescue Station confirmed that a container on Jalan Camar 13, Taman Perling, caught fire on Tuesday night (25 Feb) .

Since the fire department’s report made no mention of a cat shelter, it is believed the local community took it upon themselves to care for the rescued cats.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Featured image adapted from @karlzidane on TikTok.