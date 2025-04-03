Dog in Peru seemingly wants to follow late owner to grave, stayed with owner through sickness

Dog in Peru seemingly wants to follow late owner to grave

Netizens were moved to tears after a dog in Peru stayed close to its late owner’s grave during his burial.

In a viral TikTok video, the canine named Crispin is seen jumping onto the concrete slabs burial staff were using to cover the grave.

It sniffs around and peers at its late owner’s coffin below, even as the staff add more slabs.

When the grave is completely covered with cement slabs, dirt, and a carpet of artificial grass, the dog digs a small hole on one side next to the tombstone, poking its head in as if wanting to get close to its late owner, Jacinto.

The footage of the loyal canine was posted on 18 March by user @saltapeque, who claimed to be the deceased’s cousin, and it has since gained 5.3 million views.

It is unclear when the deceased was buried.

Dog never left owner when he was sick

According to the OP, Crispin is their cousin’s pet dog.

The canine never left their cousin when he was sick and was there on the day he died.

When their cousin was buried, the dog did not seem to understand why its owner was underground and “wanted to go with him”.

“Man’s best friend until the end,” they wrote and thanked Crispin for accompanying their cousin until the end.

Netizens touched by dog’s loyalty

Netizens were moved by the dog’s loyalty towards its owner, which transcended even death.

Some pointed out that the dog seemed to want to smell its dear friend for the last time before letting him go.

One user also thanked the family for allowing the canine to be part of the burial, so it would get its closure after its owner’s death.

Many expressed hope that someone in the family adopted the loyal dog, saying it will surely miss its owner.

