Pit bull in India sacrifices life in 40-minute battle with cobra to protect its family

Pit bull in India sacrifices life in 40-minute fight with cobra to save family

A pit bull in India gave its life in a courageous 40-minute battle with a cobra to protect its family.

According to the Times of India, the heroic canine, six-year-old Bheema, tore the 12-foot-long cobra into 11 pieces before succumbing to its injuries.

Pit bull defends home from cobra

At around 3.15pm on 19 March, a cobra attempted to sneak into a poultry farm, where several children were playing.

Fortunately, one of the farm dogs spotted the cobra hidden beneath some leaves.

The Doberman quickly rushed toward the snake, closely followed by its pit bull companion, Bheema.

In a video of the fight, Bheema is seen taking the lead, trying to scare the cobra away from the home.

As the pit bull circled the snake, the cobra suddenly struck, leaping forward to bite Bheema in the nose.

Unfazed by the injury, the pit bull continued to hound the cobra until an opening appeared.

Bheema then seized the cobra with its powerful jaws, crushing, ripping, and tearing it apart until it was in 11 pieces.

Perishes from injuries

Although defending the home from snakes was nothing new for Bheema, this tough fight proved to be its last.

“He killed around 15 poisonous snakes in the plantation,” recalled his owner, Shamanth Gowda, a civil engineer.

He even boasted that Bheema would scare away leopards.

“After around a 40-minute fight, he cut the snake into 11 pieces and breathed his last,” Mr Gowda continued.

Mr Gowda shared that he had bought Bheema from a friend when it was just a puppy.

To honour its memory, he buried Bheema on the plantation as a mark of respect for the loyal dog’s brave defence of the home.

Featured image adapted from The New Indian Express and YouTube.