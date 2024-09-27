Dog in India breaks leash to save children from snake attack

Dog in India saves children by attacking & killing cobra

Dogs are known for being loyal to their human companions as well as their protective nature.

Earlier this week in India, a dog proved once again why canines are man’s best friend.

Hearing children screaming at the sight of a venomous snake, the dog broke free of its leash and rescued the kids.

Dog breaks leash to rescue children

According to The Times of India, the attack occurred on Tuesday (24 Sept) in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Two children — aged 10 and 8 — were playing in the garden of their house when they stumbled upon a king cobra.

As the kids started screaming, Jenny the pit bull broke free of her leash and rushed to the children’s aid.

A video shared by Times Now showed Jenny biting the snake and trashing it about violently. After about 10 seconds, the pit bull settled down and released the snake, which lay completely still.

Not the first rodeo for Jenny

Jenny’s owner Punjab Singh said this isn’t Jenny’s first time killing snakes and saving lives.

The proud owner even proclaimed that Jenny had killed about eight to 10 snakes before the incident.

Although Jenny killed the king cobra with relative ease, that was not always the case with other dogs.

A couple of years ago, a husky in Malaysia lost its life after fighting and killing a venomous cobra.

