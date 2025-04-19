Motorcyclist in Thailand kicks another off his bike, victim skids across 2 lanes of traffic

Motorcyclist hurt after man kicks him off bike in road rage incident

A motorcyclist in Thailand suddenly found himself tumbling to the ground and sliding across multiple lanes of traffic after getting kicked in anger.

Videos of the shocking incident quickly went viral online, prompting police to begin a hunt for the assailant.

According to Thairath, the incident, which occurred on Thursday (17 Apr), has left the victim — a 48-year-old Chiang Mai Zoo employee — with three broken ribs.

Motorcyclist kicks man off his bike for cutting him off

In dashcam footage of the incident, a motorcyclist in the right-most lane can be seen speeding up to go alongside another motorcycle.

After getting close enough, the man lifted his leg and kicked the other motorcyclist, causing him to lose control.

The victim wobbled dangerously before falling onto the asphalt and sliding across two lanes of traffic.

Fortunately, the oncoming dashcam car spotted the incident and slowed down, sparing the victim from getting run over.

After rolling on the street multiple times due to the kick, the victim came to a stop just off the road.

The impact of the fall also caused his helmet to fall off his head.

The offender fled the scene after the attack.

Road rage escalates into dangerous situation

According to Thairath, the victim told police that the other motorcyclist had initially chased him down to yell at him for cutting him off.

Although he was not sure when he did so, the victim nonetheless apologised.

However, when the other man continued to scream in his face, the victim decided to drive off.

Unsatisfied, the other man chased him down again to continue to berate his victim.

“I don’t want any trouble,” the victim told the man before apologising again. However, the man said he would not accept his apology.

Seeing no end to the conflict, the victim decided to drive off again, which prompted the other man to chase him down a third time — this time to kick him off his bike.

After getting seen by a doctor, the man filed a report at the local police station.

Assailant turns himself in

Police have identified the attacker as a 26-year-old employee of a courier company.

The man turned himself in, admitting to being the attacker in the now-viral clip.

He also said the road rage was because he had just argued with his wife.

Police are looking to book the man for multiple charges, including reckless driving, causing grievous bodily harm, and driving without a license.

