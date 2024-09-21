Golden retriever in China drags boy to safety seconds before tree branch snaps & falls

Golden retriever saves boy from falling branch

While dogs are known for being lovable companions, they can also be loyal protectors in the most crucial moments.

On Monday (16 Sept), a security camera in Guangdong, China captured the moment when a golden retriever saved a boy from a falling branch.

According to local media, the dog’s owners had left it with a family member while they went overseas for a business trip.

The golden retriever was accompanying the child when the incident happened.

The video of the heartwarming moment has since gone viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Boy in China experiences a close call

The video started with the boy playing on a ride-on car for kids, blissfully unaware of the trouble looming overhead.

The golden retriever was lying next to the boy, its tail wagging.

A few seconds later, the golden retriever rushed up to the boy and started nibbling at his shirt.

The boy did not seem to understand what had come over the dog, as he remained on the ride-on car.

The golden retriever then nudged the child, dragging him away from the car by the corner of his shirt.

A split second later, a large tree branch slammed down from above, hitting the ride-on car.

The boy can then be seen looking up at where the branch came from, seemingly shocked at what had transpired.

Netizens touched and amazed

As the video circulated on social media, netizens were touched by the dog’s actions.

Many said that dogs are known to be sentient creatures, explaining why the golden retriever knew the child would have been injured by the branch.

Others were impressed by the dog’s calm demeanor in saving the child despite also almost being hit.

