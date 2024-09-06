Stray dog lands job as security guard at Peru petrol station after chasing away robbers

Stray dog hired as security guard at petrol station after chasing away robbers

A stray dog has become a local hero after displaying remarkable bravery by driving away robbers attempting to hold up a petrol station in Lima, Peru.

As a result of this courageous act, the station offered the dog a job.

According to Taiwanese news site Anima, the dog, Gringo, had been wandering the streets after being abandoned.

At that time, he looked thin and unhealthy.

The kind-hearted petrol station employees noticed Gringo’s plight and began feeding him.

Gradually, he made the station his regular hangout, looking for food and a place to rest.

Scares off armed robbers in high-crime area

Unfortunately, the petrol station was in an area with poor security and had experienced four robberies in just one week and a total of 11 over the previous three months.

One early morning, two robbers armed with knives arrived at the station and threatened a female employee on duty, demanding money.

Seeing the threat, Gringo sprang into action and charged at the robbers.

Despite the robbers’ attempts to harm him, the canine’s ferocity scared them off, causing them to flee in panic.

Dog’s presence makes staff feel safer

Javier del Castillo, a gas station employee, noted that Gringo’s presence has provided valuable support to the staff, making them feel safer.

Gringo’s heroic act caught the attention of the petrol station’s headquarters.

In recognition of his bravery, the company offered him a position as the station’s security guard.

He was given a uniform, an employee ID, and benefits including a wooden doghouse and three meals a day.

A video uploaded by AzPost on YouTube shows Gringo patrolling the station in his uniform, looking both professional and ready to fight crime.

During his breaks, Gringo enjoys playing with the staff and has fully integrated into his new role, becoming a beloved member of the team.

Featured image adapted from AzPost on YouTube.