Man in US calls in bomb threat aboard cruise, upset that girlfriend did not invite him

Man sends bomb threat after girlfriend did not invite him on cruise

Sad that his girlfriend left him at home while she and her family went on a cruise, a 19-year-old in the US decided to report a fake bomb threat on the ship, causing mayhem.

According to AP News, Joshua Lowe was sentenced to eight months in prison on 14 Apr for the hoax.

Bomb threat affected cruise operations

In Jan 2024, Mr Lowe sent an email to Carnival Cruise Lines warning them of a bomb.

“Hey, I think someone might have a bomb on your sunrise cruise ship,” the email said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the cruise ship Sunrise had just departed from Florida and was bound for Jamaica.

Following the bomb threat, cruise ship staff searched more than a thousand rooms aboard the Sunrise.

The company also alerted the US Coast Guard and Jamaican authorities to the possible bomb, which led to the ship being escorted to port.

Upset he was left home to tend to the pets

Soon after, the FBI was able to trace the email back to Mr Lowe, who was then living with his girlfriend.

He admitted to the crime, saying that he was upset he was left behind.

“Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets,” said a US attorney.

Mr Lowe apologised for his actions in a letter to a US District Judge.

“This is all my fault and I take full responsibility,” the man said.

