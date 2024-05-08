Diner at Jurong Point food court finds wriggling caterpillar in chicken rice, files complaint with SFA

Diner at Jurong Point food court files complaints with SFA after finding caterpillar in food

Baby animals are cute — except when they’re insects and squirming around in your food.

Unfortunately for one diner at the Cantine food court in Jurong Point, this was the situation she found herself in after discovering a live caterpillar in her chicken rice.

Horrified, she filed a complaint with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), and they visited and checked the stall the next day.

The vendor also provided a refund and apologised to the diner after she confronted them.

Diner shares gross story in Complaint Singapore

On Monday (6 May), the diner shared her unsettling experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook Group.

While enjoying dinner with her three-year-old child, she made a repulsive discovery: there was a wriggling caterpillar in her chicken rice.

She added that she was angry and shaken by the disgusting sight.

Upon confronting the stall vendor, they promptly apologised and refunded her.

Later, her child inquired about the chicken rice, prompting her to disclose the discovery of the live caterpillar.

The woman highlighted that there were many old people in the food court who could have accidentally swallowed the caterpillar without noticing.

Ending her post, she urged other users not to joke about the insect being “extra protein”.

Files complaint with SFA

Following the incident, the diner lodged a complaint with the SFA.

The SFA promptly inspected the stall the next day and informed the diner that no foreign matter was found within the food.

However, the agency did remind the stall staff to ensure thorough washing of vegetables to prevent similar incidents in the future.

It also assured her that it would continue to monitor the premises.

MS News has reached out to the SFA for more information.

