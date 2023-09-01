Cockroach Allegedly Found In Bukit Timah Food Centre Duck Rice, Customer Reports To SFA

Customer Allegedly Finds Cockroach In Duck Rice From Bukit Timah Food Centre

A delicious dish of braised duck rice can feature many ingredients that combine to make a delectable blend.

One ingredient that usually doesn’t come to mind as a fitting component is a cockroach.

Unfortunately, a hungry customer found that in his duck rice from Bukit Timah Food Centre. He claimed the store even refuted his complaints.

He has since stated that he has reported the incident to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Cockroach found in duck rice

The customer posted about the incident on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on 29 Aug.

In the post, the OP detailed his stomach-churning experience while having lunch at Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre.

Having ordered a plate of duck rice, he tucked in.

Halfway through, however, he allegedly discovered a cockroach buried within his food.

The OP provided photographs, showing a dead cockroach on the plate next to his half-eaten meal.

A close-up shows the cockroach on its back, with its front pair of legs outstretched and antennae still attached.

Unsurprisingly, the shocked customer complained to the stall owner.

Thereafter, the owner allegedly refuted his claims by saying that they had been “in this business for 30 years already”.

The OP called out the stall for their answer, stating that it was no excuse for the alleged unhygienic food.

OP reports incident to the SFA

After reading about the incident, a commenter urged the OP to report the stall to the authorities, as they believed that the stall would not improve its hygiene without an official warning.

The OP subsequently responded that he had already reported the case to the SFA.

MS News has reached out to the OP and the SFA for more information. We will update the article if they get back to us.

A similar case occurred earlier this month when a cockroach was found in a Pepper Lunch meal in Sengkang. In that instance, the restaurant offered a refund.

