Cockroach Found In Pepper Lunch Meal From Sengkang Mall, Restaurant Investigating

Cockroach Found In Pepper Lunch Meal From Compass One In Sengkang

Coming across pests, such as cockroaches, while digging into our meal is distressing.

Not to mention, such a sight can lead consumers to question the levels of hygiene of the establishment they purchased the food from.

This was the case for a man recently, whose daughter ordered a Pepper Lunch meal from Compass One in Sengkang via Grab.

She then found a cockroach in the food, which caused him to take to social media to highlight the matter.

Daughter finds cockroach in Sengkang Pepper Lunch meal

Posting to Facebook on 5 Aug, the OP shared further details of the troubling discovery.

He said his daughter ordered a Pepper Lunch meal via Grab, Chicken Pepper Rice Bowl Set A from the outlet at Compass One in Sengkang.

After receiving it, she took a few bites and realised a cockroach was in the bowl. The OP added that it seemed as if the insect had been cooked with the food.

“She felt very traumatised and nauseous,” the OP said, describing the effect the discovery had on his daughter.

He noted that he hoped the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) would investigate the matter thoroughly and update him.

In an image attached to the post, a cockroach is visible in a bowl of rice.

Restaurant investigating matter

Responding to queries by The Straits Times (ST), Pepper Lunch has said they are investigating the matter.

In addition, the establishment has contacted the customer regarding the incident.

“We understand the severity of this case,” Pepper Lunch stated. “[We] will certainly carry out investigations on our end to provide a proper explanation on this matter.”

MS News has reached out to SFA and Pepper Lunch for more information on the matter.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.