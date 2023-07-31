S’pore Parents Disrupt Son’s Lion Dance Performance & Get Arrested, Mum Allegedly Kicked Lion’s Head

Parents Disrupt Son’s Lion Dance Competition & Kicks Lion’s Head

Police have apprehended the parents of a lion dance performer after they disrupted his troupe’s performance.

They had apparently barged into their competition at West Coast Community Centre and started yelling at the son.

On top of that, the mother reportedly kicked a lion’s head that the troupe had placed on the ground.

Parents barged into lion dance competition & caused a scene

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened at West Coast Community Centre on Saturday (29 July) at around 4pm.

The son is a performer with Times Cultural Arts. He was taking part in the two-day Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championship divisional when the incident occurred.

The lion dance troupe were setting up their props when a couple barged into the scene.

An altercation ensued between them and the troupe, prematurely halting the performance.

Videos circulating online showed a woman in red and a man in a black shirt yelling as they stormed into the venue.

The woman shouted the Mandarin phrase “mei da mei xiao”, meaning “no respect”.

She then reportedly kicked a lion’s head that the troupe had placed on the ground.

Allegedly shoved some members of troupe

Judges of the competition and troupe members tried to appease the situation and brought the couple to the side of the venue.

However, the pair continued yelling and even allegedly shoved a few members.

Another troupe member got onto a stool and raised his hands in an attempt to calm down the situation. The couple ignored it, got back into the venue, and attempted to destroy more props.

The couple only left after much persuasion from the judges.

Apparently, the couple were the parents of one of the troupe members, per Shin Min.

An insider told the paper that the scene was highly chaotic as emotions ran high. Thankfully, the organisers stepped in and managed to diffuse the situation relatively quickly.

Police officers also arrived at the scene shortly after.

Couple arrested for allegedly causing public nuisance

Responding to Shin Min’s queries, Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation’s chairman Mr Ang Mong Seng said the competition resumed soon after the situation was under control.

“The troupe members were also able to execute their routines smoothly after taking some time to recalibrate,” he shared.

Mr Ang also pointed out that lion dance is a traditional form of exercise that nurtures one’s willpower, resilience, and team spirit.

He reassured that it is a safe sport and hopes people will continue supporting it.

Additionally, the police confirmed with Shin Min that they had arrested a 58-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman for allegedly causing public nuisance.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News via Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps.