16-year-old motorcyclist among 2 dead at illegal racing ‘circuit’ in M’sia

Two dead at illegal racetrack in Malaysia, one of them was a teenager

On Sunday (4 Aug) at around 4.30am, two people were declared dead after an accident involving multiple motorcycles in Klang, Malaysia.

The riders were believed to have been racing illegally.

In a video that had circulated online, multiple motorcycles were seen speeding on the road before a rider was horrifically flung out of his seat.

This caused a domino effect, with the other motorcyclists crashing into the rider.

Rider lost control of motorcycle while performing stunts

According to Free Malaysia Today, South Klang police chief assistant commissioner, Cha Hoong Fong, stated that the crash was caused by a group of motorcyclists who were performing dangerous, high-speed stunts.

One of the motorcyclists fell off his bike on the road while performing a stunt. This then caused the others to crash into him.

One rider died at the scene, while the other died on the way to the hospital.

New Straits Times (NST) reported that the two deceased riders were aged 16 and 21.

The aftermath of the incident involving four motorcycles was seen in a video uploaded to Facebook.

Accident area is a notorious ‘racetrack’ for illegal racing

According to NST, the riders were speeding along the road from the Pandamaran Sports Complex heading towards Port Klang.

The location is known by locals as a gathering point for illegal racers in Malaysia, also known as ‘mat rempit‘.

“They continue to gather there and perform dangerous manoeuvres even though there were operations and arrests in that area in the past,” said police chief assistant commissioner Cha.

“We urge parents and guardians to be more observant of their children and to control them so that they do not take part in illegal races which will threaten their lives as well as the lives of other road users.”

