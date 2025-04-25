Thai police plane plunges into sea after apparent engine failure, at least 5 dead

Thai police plane crashes into sea after apparent engine failure

Earlier this morning, a Thai police plane rehearsing for parachute training reportedly experienced an engine failure, causing it to crash into the sea.

According to Channel 7 News, five policemen died at the scene, and one was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Harrowing nosedive kills at least 5 police officers onboard

According to AP News, the plane was conducting a test flight in Hua Hin Province on Friday (25 Apr) morning when the accident occurred.

Local media reported that the plane was a DHC6-400 Twin Otter and seemingly experienced an engine failure, causing it to plummet into the sea.

Footage circulating online shows the plane nosediving helplessly into the sea.

Photos of the aftermath show the plane split in half about 100 metres from shore.

Sole survivor in critical condition

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong said all six people onboard the plane are police officers.

Five of the policemen died at the scene. Photos show their bodies covered with the Thai flag on the beach.

Meanwhile, one of the policemen was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are currently still investigating the cause of the crash.