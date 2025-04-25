 SG Election Notice
Thai police plane plunges into sea after apparent engine failure, at least 5 dead

One policeman was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Thai police plane crashes into sea after apparent engine failure

Earlier this morning, a Thai police plane rehearsing for parachute training reportedly experienced an engine failure, causing it to crash into the sea.

According to Channel 7 News, five policemen died at the scene, and one was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Harrowing nosedive kills at least 5 police officers onboard

According to AP News, the plane was conducting a test flight in Hua Hin Province on Friday (25 Apr) morning when the accident occurred.

Local media reported that the plane was a DHC6-400 Twin Otter and seemingly experienced an engine failure, causing it to plummet into the sea.

Footage circulating online shows the plane nosediving helplessly into the sea.

police plane thailand crashes nosedive

Source: @_smart_boy_17 on X

Photos of the aftermath show the plane split in half about 100 metres from shore.

police plane thailand crashes debris

Source: ไทยรัฐนิวส์โชว์ on Facebook

Sole survivor in critical condition

Royal Thai Police spokesperson Archayon Kraithong said all six people onboard the plane are police officers.

Five of the policemen died at the scene. Photos show their bodies covered with the Thai flag on the beach.

police plane thailand crashes salute

Source: @mono29news on Instagram

Meanwhile, one of the policemen was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police are currently still investigating the cause of the crash.

Featured image adapted from @_smart_boy_17 on X and ไทยรัฐนิวส์โชว์ on Facebook

