Kids riding bicycles & doing stunts laugh away after nearly causing car accident in M’sia

On Sunday (4 August), a group of kids in Malaysia who were riding their bicycles and doing stunts on a poorly lit road drove away laughing after nearly causing a car accident.

The witness, Keenan, spoke to World of Buzz about the incident that happened on Jalan Majlis in Petaling Jaya at around 10.14pm.

Keenan was on his way home with his girlfriend Emily, who was driving, when they encountered a group of 8- to 12-year-old kids riding their bicycles in the outer lane.

There were six kids on bicycles and two on a motorcycle.

He also noted that the kids were not only riding their bicycles in the dark but were also performing risky “Superman” stunts, where they stretched their feet out behind the bike and made their bodies parallel to the ground.

Kids were not wearing safety gear

According to Emily, she and Keenan nearly had an accident as they did not see the group of kids until they were very close due to the poor lighting in the area.

“We were on our way home when suddenly we had to slam the brakes as we encountered a group of kids,” Emily recalled.

They honked at the kids and even rolled down their windows to warn them about the danger of their stunts, but the kids only laughed and rode away.

The couple noted that the kids were not wearing any safety gear such as high-visibility vests, and their bicycles had no headlights.

Keenan also added that the kids even ran through a red light.

Witness calls on parents to watch over their children

Keenan said he shared the story to raise awareness about the issue.

He mentioned how fortunate they were that nothing bad had happened during the incident, especially considering that Emily was a new driver.

He urged drivers to stay alert, particularly in poorly lit areas, and called on parents to be more responsible in watching over their children.

“We’ve seen in past cases where situations like this could have escalated horribly,” he said.

“We hope parents will remind their kids about road safety and that everyone stays vigilant to keep children safe,” Emily added.

