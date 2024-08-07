More than 100 motorcyclists in M’sia ride against traffic flow, treat expressway like ‘race track’

More than 100 motorcyclists ride against traffic flow in Malaysia

On Sunday (4 August), a throng of motorcyclists drove against the flow of traffic at Butterworth Outer Ring Road in Penang, Malaysia, and reportedly used the road as a racing ground.

The original video posted by @muhammad74_7 on TikTok earlier this week has gained 93,700 views.

In the 33-second video, the motorcyclists were seen occupying the left and right lanes, leaving only the middle lane for vehicles going in the right direction.

Motorcyclists seem proud of their actions

The sheer number of vehicles driving counterflow on both sides forced the cars going the correct way to drive slowly with their hazard lights on.

Sin Chew Daily also noted that the incident caused the cars to take longer to reach the toll booth, when it should have taken only five minutes.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclists seemed proud of their actions, waving and cheering the vehicles as they pass.

According to Oriental Daily, the Butterworth Outer Ring Road has always been used as a racing route by drag racers, and illegal drag racing activities happen there every week.

However, despite the police carrying out clampdowns frequently, the drag racers continue to challenge the law.

Netizens who saw the footage were outraged, calling for justice to be done so these road users do not endanger the lives of others.

One joked that the driver could have played bowling with the motorcyclists.

Motorcyclists ride against traffic flow to avoid police

The North Seberang Perai Police district chief said that the incident occurred at around 7pm on 4 August, a follow-up report by Oriental Daily stated.

He said that at that time, the Traffic Enforcement Team and Crime Prevention Team of the North West Police District launched an operation on the said road.

As a result, the motorcyclists rode against traffic flow to avoid police road inspections.

During the operation, the police managed to arrest a motorcycle rider for dangerous driving. It also confiscated 25 motorcycles.

With regards to the counterflow incident, the chief reminded road users not to drive dangerously to avoid causing harm to themselves and others.

