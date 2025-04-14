S’pore Traffic Police acquires 19 high-performance EVs for expressway patrol, cars can travel up to 80km after flat tyre

Traffic Police adds 19 high-performance EVs for expressway patrol

Singapore’s Traffic Police are shifting gears — and charging into the future — with 19 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) set to join their expressway patrol fleet from the second half of 2025.

The new fleet of Polestar 2 EVs, unveiled during a media preview on 10 Apr at the Traffic Police headquarters, marks a major milestone as the Singapore Police Force becomes the first Home Team department to operationally deploy electric vehicles.

High-performance EVs for highway patrol duties

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the Traffic Police modified these specially commissioned Polestar 2 EVs for highway patrol duties, following a 2023 tender to incorporate electric vehicles into the existing fleet.

Each car boasts a blistering acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds — over three seconds faster than the Volvo S80s currently used for expressway patrols.

While the Polestar’s top speed of 205km/h is slightly lower than the BMW 325d’s 245km/h, its high torque and rapid response are ideal for enforcement duties.

Sporting a white exterior with orange and blue reflective markings, the vehicles are fitted with emergency light bars, roof-mounted message boards, and run-flat tyres that allow them to travel up to 80km after a puncture — a first for expressway patrol cars in Singapore.

Unlike the public version, the Traffic Police Polestar 2s come with solid metal roofs and have had their internet connectivity disabled for security purposes.

Other enhancements include a rear partition to hold detained individuals and durable interior upholstery for comfort and practicality.