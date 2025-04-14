S’pore Traffic Police acquires 19 high-performance EVs for expressway patrol, cars can travel up to 80km after flat tyre

Traffic Police adds 19 high-performance EVs for expressway patrol
Singapore’s Traffic Police are shifting gears — and charging into the future — with 19 high-performance electric vehicles (EVs) set to join their expressway patrol fleet from the second half of 2025.
The new fleet of Polestar 2 EVs, unveiled during a media preview on 10 Apr at the Traffic Police headquarters, marks a major milestone as the Singapore Police Force becomes the first Home Team department to operationally deploy electric vehicles.
Each car boasts a blistering acceleration of 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds — over three seconds faster than the Volvo S80s currently used for expressway patrols.
While the Polestar’s top speed of 205km/h is slightly lower than the BMW 325d’s 245km/h, its high torque and rapid response are ideal for enforcement duties.
Sporting a white exterior with orange and blue reflective markings, the vehicles are fitted with emergency light bars, roof-mounted message boards, and run-flat tyres that allow them to travel up to 80km after a puncture — a first for expressway patrol cars in Singapore.
Unlike the public version, the Traffic Police Polestar 2s come with solid metal roofs and have had their internet connectivity disabled for security purposes.
Other enhancements include a rear partition to hold detained individuals and durable interior upholstery for comfort and practicality.
Source: Volvo Polestar Club Singapore on Facebook
Assistant Superintendent Sam Tai, deputy officer of the Traffic Police’s Special Operations Team, explained that expressway patrol cars maintain police presence, respond to accidents, assist distressed drivers, and enforce traffic laws.
He spoke to the media during a preview of the new vehicle’s features at the Traffic Police headquarters on 10 Ubi Avenue on 10 Apr.
Vehicle incorporates police’s latest technology
The vehicle includes new technologies introduced in fast-response cars since 2020 to improve officers’ operational efficiency. The license plate recognition system alerts officers on the EV’s dashboard when it detects a wanted vehicle.
Another capability lets officers stream live video footage to the command centre through a dedicated communication network.
Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan called the introduction of EVs a key advancement in both operational efficiency and sustainability.
He noted that the move supports Singapore’s broader green initiatives without compromising enforcement and emergency response standards.
Tender called by Traffic Police to incorporate EVs
The contract, reportedly worth about $3.8 million, includes a 10-year maintenance plan. The vehicles are tax-exempt and do not require certificates of entitlement (COEs).
Source: Volvo Polestar Club Singapore on Facebook
Officers will undergo familiarisation training, and chargers are being installed at headquarters to support the vehicles.
Polestar expects these 120kW chargers to fully charge the car’s 82kW batteries in approximately 1.5 hours. The vehicle offers up to 593km range, though usage and modifications may affect the actual distance.