Motorcyclist receives gifts from traffic police officers in AMK for being a safe rider

Motorcyclist receives gifts from traffic police officers on 17 Sept

Road users would typically expect the worst when they get stopped by traffic police (TP) officers.

Recently, however, a motorcyclist in Singapore was met with a pleasant surprise when she was stopped by TP officers in Ang Mo Kio.

Turns out, the officers wanted to reward her for being a safe rider and wearing all the necessary gear.

Footage of the wholesome encounter was posted on TikTok and has garnered over 500,000 views at the time of writing.

Motorcyclist felt nervous after traffic police signalled her to stop

Speaking to MS News, the rider — known as Xin — said the incident occurred on Tuesday (17 Sept).

As she was travelling along Ang Mo Kio Street 44, Xin spotted two TP officers along the side of the road.

Soon after, she realised that the officers had turned on their sirens and were signalling her to stop.

In the video caption, Xin mentioned that she did not mind it as she was “legal” that day.

Sensing that it was dangerous to stop along the narrow road, Xin proceeded to turn into the open-air carpark near her home.

As the officers dismounted from their bikes, Xin recalled feeling nervous to the point where her hands were trembling.

One of the officers then requested her identity card and driving license.

As the officer recorded her details, Xin was seen fidgeting with her fingers, seemingly anxious about what was to come.

Xin’s fears were perhaps understandable as she was previously stopped for wearing a tinted visor and having tinted headlight protectors.

Got rewarded for being properly geared

Moments later, all her worries disappeared as the officers revealed why they stopped her. One of the officers said:

Because you’re wearing all the proper riding gears.

Xin felt “relieved and happy” after learning about this.

To make the deal even sweeter, the officer handed Xin a ‘Use Your Road Sense’ goody bag to reward her for her efforts.

The goody bag included items such as:

Tank bag

Helmet bag

Rider’s EZ-Link card

Raincoat

She commemorated the encounter by posing for a photo with one of the officers.

Xin also took the opportunity to highlight the importance of riding safely:

As a rider, it is important to ride safely and have the necessary gears [sic] on whenever you can on the road.

Featured image adapted from @pandabiker8 on TikTok