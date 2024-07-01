Traffic Police officer asks S’pore motorcyclist to pull over, rewards him for wearing full gear

Traffic police officer stops motorcyclist on road before rewarding him for wearing full gear

Recently, a motorcyclist in Singapore was pulled over by a Traffic Police (TP) officer on the road.

Little did he know that he was not stopped for committing any offences. Instead, the officer rewarded him with a goodie bag for donning full gear.

The move is part of the ‘Reward the Riders’ initiative to recognise motorcyclists for displaying safe riding habits and wearing appropriate safety gear.

Motorcyclist felt nervous when he was stopped by Traffic Police officer

On Saturday (29 June), Mr Russell Yeo shared a clip of the interaction on his Instagram account.

Speaking to MS News, the 31-year-old sales team lead who wanted to be known as Russell said he was riding along Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) that day.

He then spotted the officer from afar paying attention to his speed.

“When he stopped me, I was definitely nervous and doubted myself,” Russell said.

In the clip, the officer could be heard telling him to meet under a bridge further ahead.

Was rewarded with a goodie bag for sporting full safety gear

The video subsequently cut to the officer revealing that he had stopped Russell as he was sporting full safety gear.

Thereafter, the officer handed him a black goodie bag and took a selfie with him.

Russell told MS News that he received a raincoat set, banner and a customised EZ-Link card from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and TP.

While he was aware of the initiative, he had never expected to be a recipient of it, he said with a laugh.

“The officer was nice. I felt relieved and thankful,” he added.

He said that he posted the clip to inform fellow riders about the importance of donning gear.

“I got into an accident recently and without the gear I wear, I would not be here today,” Russell shared.

Many who commented on his post were amused, while some said they weren’t aware of such an initiative and would be terrified.

Russell agreed, replying that his “heart was beating on overdrive” and his hand was shaking.

