Traffic Police Rewards Motorcyclist Who Wear Safety Gear & For Good Riding Practices

Getting stopped by a traffic police (TP) officer while on the road is mostly never a good sign.

But if you happen to get tailed by a TP officer over the course of the next month, it might actually be for some positive reasons.

In a bid to encourage safe practices on the road, the traffic police will be handing out goodies to riders donning the correct gears while riding from now till 23 Nov.

The traffic police took to Facebook on Monday (2 Nov) to share pictures of some riders who had been rewarded for being good models on the road.

Traffic police reward motorcyclists with tote bag for good road practices

Introduced in 2019, the Reward the Rider initiative was introduced to reward riders who wear protective gear and for show good riding behaviour.

Such safety gears include riding jacket, which comes with padding to protect riders in the event of an accident.

From the pictures, it seems riders were given tote bags with the message “Take The Road To Responsibility” printed on them.

During last year’s initiative, riders also reportedly received other goodies like a limited-edition FlashPay card, bandana, and fuel tank protector, so we wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case again this year.

Riders who displayed good riding practices were also rewarded.

Hope initiative will encourage riders to drive safely

If you happen to be a riding on the roads one day and find yourself getting tailed by a TP officer, don’t assume that you’re about to get summoned.

In any case, there’s absolutely nothing to fear if you’re following traffic rules.

We hope rewarded riders will continue to keep up their safe riding practices, and even encourage their peers to do the same.

