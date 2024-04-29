Cyclist crashes into PMA rider travelling against flow of traffic along Sims Avenue

Cyclist crashes into PMA rider along Sims Avenue

On Monday (29 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of a collision between a cyclist and a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) rider along Sims Avenue.

The clip shows the cyclist heading straight for an oncoming PMA rider travelling against the traffic flow in the bus lane.

The two riders promptly crashed into each other.

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along Sims Avenue today (29 April).

Dashcam footage shows a cyclist riding past a vehicle turning out onto the main road.

At the same time, a PMA rider was also travelling in the same lane, but in the opposite direction.

Seemingly not noticing someone in front of him, the cyclist crashed into the PMA rider.

The impact knocked the cyclist off his bicycle, though the collision did not appear to affect the PMA rider.

The clip ends after the dashcam vehicle pulls over to the other side of the road.

Whether the two riders sustained any injuries is unclear.

Netizens blame both riders for collision

After watching the video, many Facebook commenters were confused as to how the cyclist was unaware of the PMA rider directly in front of him.

Others pointed out that the two riders were “lucky” to not have been involved in a more severe collision.

However, most commenters agreed that both riders were to blame for their lack of care for road safety.

